How Well Does Your Child's School Support Student Mental Health?

By Sam Rabiyah, Suhail Bhat and Amy Zimmer, ChalkbeatLast updated: May 4, 2023

We tracked dozens of data points on mental health support in NYC public schools. Do they call 911 on students in crisis? Are there enough social workers and guidance counselors? Enter your school name below to find out.

View map

Citywide Stats

10,774 child-in-crisis calls since 2017

2,258

2017

2,657

2018

2,501

2019

710

2020

715

2021

1,933

2022

277 students per guidance counselor

(3,097 total guidance counselors)

456 students per social worker

(1,878 total social workers)

