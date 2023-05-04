DonateHow Well Does Your Child's School Support Student Mental Health?By Sam Rabiyah, Suhail Bhat and Amy Zimmer, ChalkbeatLast updated: May 4, 2023We tracked dozens of data points on mental health support in NYC public schools. Do they call 911 on students in crisis? Are there enough social workers and guidance counselors? Enter your school name below to find out.View map ➔Citywide Stats10,774 child-in-crisis calls since 20172,25820172,65720182,5012019710202071520211,9332022277 students per guidance counselor(3,097 total guidance counselors)456 students per social worker(1,878 total social workers)Loading...